Food drive earns honor from governor

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Macon County has earned an award from Gov. Bruce Rauner for its community efforts.

The WSOY Community Food Drive broke an all-time record as it put together 1.5 million pounds of food in 2017, leading to the county winning the Governor’s Cup. The same drive gathered 1.4 million pounds in 2016.

This is the first Governor's Cup for Macon County since 1985.

Volunteers claimed the prize during the Governor’s Hometown Awards on Wednesday. The recognition went to Macon County after judges narrowed a list of volunteer projects to 14 and then later to four finalists. The three other finalists include the Join Hands Advocacy Project in East St. Louis, the Step Ladder Tutoring Program in Kewanee and the Monroe County House of Neighborly Service in Waterloo.

“The applications have shown that when people give back to their communities through volunteering, cities become stronger, neighborhoods become safer, and people become better because of it,” said Serve Illinois Commission Chairman Jeff Turnbull.

Rauner says Macon County volunteers made a statement in Illinois.

“At the heart of every hometown is a group of dedicated volunteers who make their community a better place for every resident,” Rauner said. “These projects highlight the incredible kindness of Illinoisans from across the state and the power of neighborly acts of service.”

The governor’s office says Illinois ranked as the top volunteering state among America’s first most populated states in 2015. More than 2.4 million Illinoisans volunteered in that year.