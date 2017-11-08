'Project Next Generation' programs claim grant money

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Two central Illinois libraries are getting funding because of their programs for children.

Secretary of State Jesse White says 25 libraries will receive a collective total of $344,341 in federal grants through the Illinois State Library. The money is meant to help with Project Next Generation, which is focused on helping at-risk children in the state develop technological and life skills. White says PNG efforts have helped 10,000 students since the program started in 2000, with the help of 944 mentors.

In central Illinois, the Decatur Public Library and Harrisburg Public Library District will receive grant dollars.

“I am committed to improving the lives of young, at-risk children in Illinois,” White said. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technology at their local library.”

Mentors help children develop communication, goal-setting and conflict resolution skills.

