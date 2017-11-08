Teen pleads guilty to making school shooting threat

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A teen has entered a guilty plea after threatening violence against his school.

The 15-year-old admitted Wednesday to police that he told other students he was “going to shoot up the school”, according to The News-Gazette. Other students told leaders at Unity High School about the threat on Oct. 16.

His disorderly conduct charge carries a Class 4 felony status. The newspaper says the teen could serve anything from probation to up to three years in prison for the threat if he's found guilty.

The teen is required to go through a psychological evaluation.

The newspaper says investigators discovered the 15-year-old was not attending the correct school because his parents live in Champaign. District leaders now have to figure out where he can go next academically.

The News-Gazette reports deputies did not find any explosives or guns when they searched the teen’s house.