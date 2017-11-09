Early Signing Day: Mt. Zion, Maroa-Forsyth among schools

Carly Mason (left, Belmont volleyball), Lucas Horve (Illinois tennis) and Kate Beckemeyer (Parkland softball) sign with their respective schools at the start of the early period on Wednesday.

Click the video above for coverage from Early Signing Day! Maroa-Forsyth and Mt. Zion are among the two schools where area athletes signed on Wednesday.



Mt. Zion

Josie Held (Pole vault)

University of Illinois



DJ Johns (Baseball)

Danville Area Community College



Mason Jones (Cross Country-Track)

Eastern Illinois



Cameron Skundberg (Softball)

Parkland College



Jonah Smith (Baseball, Basketball)

Quincy University





Maroa-Forsyth

Carly Mason (Volleyball)

Belmont University



Lucas Horve (Tennis)

University of Illinois



Kate Beckemeyer (Softball)

Parkland College