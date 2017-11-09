Early Signing Day: Mt. Zion, Maroa-Forsyth among schools

Posted:
Carly Mason (left, Belmont volleyball), Lucas Horve (Illinois tennis) and Kate Beckemeyer (Parkland softball) sign with their respective schools at the start of the early period on Wednesday. Carly Mason (left, Belmont volleyball), Lucas Horve (Illinois tennis) and Kate Beckemeyer (Parkland softball) sign with their respective schools at the start of the early period on Wednesday.

Click the video above for coverage from Early Signing Day! Maroa-Forsyth and Mt. Zion are among the two schools where area athletes signed on Wednesday.

Mt. Zion
Josie Held (Pole vault)
University of Illinois

DJ Johns (Baseball)
Danville Area Community College

Mason Jones (Cross Country-Track)
Eastern Illinois

Cameron Skundberg (Softball)
Parkland College

Jonah Smith (Baseball, Basketball)
Quincy University


Maroa-Forsyth
Carly Mason (Volleyball)
Belmont University

Lucas Horve (Tennis)
University of Illinois

Kate Beckemeyer (Softball)
Parkland College

