Cursive requirement draws support, critics

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois schools will now require children to learn cursive writing in class.

Gov. Bruce Rauner had vetoed a bill to mandate cursive, but the Illinois Senate ended up overriding the governor by a 42-12 vote. This came a month after the House pushed an override through.

That bill is now law in the state.

People in favor of cursive requirements argue the skill is important for reading historical documents or family histories. They also say students need to know how to write signatures.

People who are against the new law say teachers are already dealing with too many requirements.

Sen. Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) says she's watched students sign their names in print during a school visit.

“It was embarrassing,” Lightford said. “I was in a high school and all of their writing looked like a third-grade through an eighth grade level.” 

