Local farmers feed hungry families

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Champaign farmers are working to feed local families.

The United Way held it's 4th annual Farmers Feeding Families harvest today. They estimate more than 33 thousand county residents are food insecure.

Farmers volunteered their time and equipment to plant and harvest grain to be sold. The United Way then distributes that money to local food pantries.

The idea for the program was started by the Sage family.

"I remember Pete Sage telling me that there's no reason people in Champaign County should be hungry and with all this food being grown around," Scott Williamson, of the United Way of Champaign County, says. "I mean, Champaign County is an agricultural county and he just decided that we need to find a way to give back."

The program rents 80 acres of land from Champaign Unit 4 Schools.

They've has raised more than $100,000 dollars to date.