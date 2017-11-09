Suspect wanted in smash-and-grab burglary case

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A man is wanted in connection to cell phone store theft in Effingham.

After 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 11, police say two people smashed the glass of a door at AT&T Communications, located at 1301 Thelma Keller Blvd. in Effingham and took two pairs of headphones. Each set is valued at $299.99.

Police say similar “smash-and-grab” crimes have happened at other Illinois cell phone stores in the recent past.

Officers say a car found at the scene belongs to 23-year-old Chicago man Matthew Moore, who is considered a suspect in other northern Illinois burglary cases. Police say they used video surveillance to identify Moore as a suspect in the AT&T crime.

Moore is wanted on a $25,000 burglary warrant in Effingham County.

“Being located at the intersection of two major interstates, Effingham is vulnerable to individuals coming in with the intent to commit and crime (and) then leave,” said Effingham Chief Jeffrey Fuesting. “Teaming up with other jurisdictions to solve these types of crimes helps send a message to those would-be criminals that we will not tolerate their behavior, and we will wisely use our resources to prosecute those responsible and protect the citizens of Effingham.”

Effingham police say information on this crime should be reported to them by calling (217)347-0774.

