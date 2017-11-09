Car rear-ends bus, no students injured

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) – A car ended up damaged when it rear-ended a bus in Champaign County.

The News-Gazette says a Volkswagen Beetle hit a St. Joseph Grade School bus as it took students home Wednesday. The people on the bus didn’t feel anything from the crash, but Superintendent Todd Pence told the newspaper the car took an impact. He thinks the Beetle driver might have been distracted when the crash happened.

There were only eight students on board when the Volkswagen made contact.

The crash happened on U.S. 150, west of St. Joseph and County Road 1900 East, and close to Mayview while the bus was stopped.

The paper reports some parents came to the scene and took their kids home after the crash.