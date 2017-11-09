"The Cookie Lady" of Mt. Pulaski

MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND)- Helen Schmidt stands over folding tables covered with tubs of cookie cutters.

“Valentines Day … Halloween … Christmas,” Schmidt says, riffling through the cutters organized by occasion.

People around Mt. Pulaski have called Schmidt “the cookie lady;” her sweatshirt bears the same name.

“I can sit and decorate cookies all day, and that’s a stress reliever, which is crazy,” Schmidt said, laughing. “My mother always did cookies so that’s how we got started.”

Through the years, Helen has made cookies for family and friends, but she also makes cookies to bring to her church, local schools and community events. Working with others, she has also developed a kind of “cookie ministry.”

“We do the Vonderlieth Apartment people, and then we also do people that are elderly or in their homes or having a difficult time with sickness,” Schmidt said. “The people, they just want to be visited and remembered.”