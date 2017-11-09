Credit union takes 'opportunity' with merger

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two credit unions in central Illinois have decided to merge.

Route 1 Credit Union in Paris has joined with the Decatur Earthmover Credit Union in an agreement that became official on Nov. 1. Leadership at DECU has considered growing as part of an Expansion Plan strategy and decided to make the move to build its membership base.

“We weren’t actively looking for a merger,” said DECU President Barry Schmidt. “But this opportunity came at the right time, and under the right circumstances. Route 1 was a small credit union, in need of help, and we decided to step in.”

As part of the agreement, Route 1 will stay open. Schmidt says DECU wants to give Route 1 better tools to serve its customers. It also wants to build its offerings to customers by developing online banking and extended lending services.

DECU wants to move into more markets in the future with “relevant, meaningful solutions”.

“Certainly there are challenges ahead,” said Schmidt. “Change is never easy. But when you recognize the opportunities present, the long-term games far outweigh the momentary challenges.” 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More