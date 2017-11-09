Credit union takes 'opportunity' with merger

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two credit unions in central Illinois have decided to merge.

Route 1 Credit Union in Paris has joined with the Decatur Earthmover Credit Union in an agreement that became official on Nov. 1. Leadership at DECU has considered growing as part of an Expansion Plan strategy and decided to make the move to build its membership base.

“We weren’t actively looking for a merger,” said DECU President Barry Schmidt. “But this opportunity came at the right time, and under the right circumstances. Route 1 was a small credit union, in need of help, and we decided to step in.”

As part of the agreement, Route 1 will stay open. Schmidt says DECU wants to give Route 1 better tools to serve its customers. It also wants to build its offerings to customers by developing online banking and extended lending services.

DECU wants to move into more markets in the future with “relevant, meaningful solutions”.

“Certainly there are challenges ahead,” said Schmidt. “Change is never easy. But when you recognize the opportunities present, the long-term games far outweigh the momentary challenges.”