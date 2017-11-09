Veterans honored at RCC

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – With Veterans Day this weekend, Richland Community College honored local veterans on Thursday with a recognition ceremony.

Veterans were recognized individually as each stood to say their names and where they served.

“We’re here today to honor our heroes. To remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication. And to say thank you for their sacrifices,” said Dan McAlpine, a 23 year Navy veteran who serves as Richland’s Coordinator of Veterans Affairs. “Freedom is not free. We earn our freedom every single day.”

Veterans Day is Saturday. Among those on hand was city councilman Pat McDaniel, a Vietnam War veteran.”