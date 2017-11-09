Veterans honored at RCC

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – With Veterans Day this weekend, Richland Community College honored local veterans on Thursday with a recognition ceremony.

Veterans were recognized individually as each stood to say their names and where they served. 

“We’re here today to honor our heroes.  To remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication.  And to say thank you for their sacrifices,” said Dan McAlpine, a 23 year Navy veteran who serves as Richland’s Coordinator of Veterans Affairs.  “Freedom is not free.  We earn our freedom every single day.”

Veterans Day is Saturday.  Among those on hand was city councilman Pat McDaniel, a Vietnam War veteran.”

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More