International voices join Mt. Pulaski Spanish class

MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – Spanish students in Mt. Pulaski had international conversations about the language.

They talked with five Spanish speakers living in a number of countries, including the Dominican Republic. Several students say the experience proved valuable to them.

“You don’t just learn a language, you actually implement the new language that we’re learning. So last year, both of us went to Spain, and we got to practice Spanish with our host family,” said a senior named Olivia.

Corey, another senior, talked about what he learned.

“We talked with his dad who lives in Mexico, and he was telling us his favorite things from the United States is McDonald’s,” he said.

Rachel Grunder teaches the class where these video calls happened.