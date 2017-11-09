Schools take shelter following robbery

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone tried to steal money from a business in Rantoul Thursday.

The News-Gazette reports it happened at Fashion Nails (1279 E. Grove Ave.) between noon and 1 p.m., when a person came into the store and demanded cash. The newspaper says it does not know if the person actually took any money or carried any weapon.

Police say they made nearby schools, including J.W. Eater Junior High School and Eastlawn Elementary School, aware of the robbery. Rantoul Township leaders ordered students and teachers at both schools to stay in their buildings until 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers are still looking for possible suspects Thursday night. Anyone with information on this crime should call Rantoul police at (217)893-0988.

