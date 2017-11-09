Interstate exit closed, reopened in semi crash

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police had to close part of an interstate when a semitruck overturned.

Illinois State Police in District 10 say it happened close to noon Thursday at the westbound exit ramp connecting University Avenue in Urbana with Interstate 74. Police have not said what caused the semi to crash.

State police have not said if anyone ended up injured either.

Officers closed the westbound part of the interstate at the University Avenue exit and later reopened the road.

