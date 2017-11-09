Police: Driver fell asleep at wheel, crashed

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed in Champaign County.

Illinois State Police say it happened on Interstate 57 southbound near Exit 235B and west of Champaign. Officers say the driver tried to eat Doritos chips to stay awake when she felt tired and ended up crashing.

Police reports say she hit the I-beam of a green sign that marked the exit. The people in the car suffered minor injuries. Police have not said exactly how many passengers were in the car.

Everyone involved had a seat belt on, according to officers. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More