Police: Driver fell asleep at wheel, crashed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed in Champaign County.

Illinois State Police say it happened on Interstate 57 southbound near Exit 235B and west of Champaign. Officers say the driver tried to eat Doritos chips to stay awake when she felt tired and ended up crashing.

Police reports say she hit the I-beam of a green sign that marked the exit. The people in the car suffered minor injuries. Police have not said exactly how many passengers were in the car.

Everyone involved had a seat belt on, according to officers.