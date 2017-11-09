Shining a light on lung cancer awareness

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Thursday night, dozens of lung cancer survivors gathered at Decatur Memorial Hospital for the Shine a Light event. 

Shine a Light is part of a national campaign to bring hope, inspiration and support for those impacted by lung cancer and those at risk. 

For the third year in a row, Decatur will join 200 communities across the country in hosting a Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event in partnership with Lung Cancer Alliance. Speaker Radine Cox is a 13 year cancer survivor. She said she was a 20 year smoker and then quit 7 years before she was diagnosed with cancer. 

DMH officials encourage people to meet with their doctors about lung cancer. If you want to know more information call 217.876.2338 for a lung cancer navigator. 

