Retirement community holds veteran appreciation event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A retirement community took time to honor Decatur military veterans.

A ceremony at Primrose Retirement Community including music, patriotic spirit and words from a Gold Star family that lost a son in the Vietnam War. It’s an annual tradition for the people in PRC.

“We put on something for our veterans every year,” said PRC Life Enrichment Coordinator Lori Terrell. “We would never forget what they’ve done, so we want to make sure we acknowledge them.”

Primrose is also holding a benefit for veterans later this year, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. It’s called “Santa For Soldiers” and will feature and chance to people to snap a picture with Santa Clause. People can also listen to some storytelling at the event.

The benefit will carry a $4 entry fee, with funds going to the Wounded Warrior Project.

