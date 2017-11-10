Local stars propel Millikin into NCAA Tournament

Posted:
Millikin senior Alora Goodey (right) was named CCIW Player of the Year after leading the conference in hitting percentage (.336) in league play. Millikin senior Alora Goodey (right) was named CCIW Player of the Year after leading the conference in hitting percentage (.336) in league play.

Click the video above to for Evan Collins' story on the Millikin volleyball team's run to the CCIW regular season championship! The Big Blue (29-7, 8-0) features local stars like Lincoln's Alora Goodey, Arthur's Emily Seegmiller and Decatur Christian graduate Meredith Artime.

For video of Thursday's opening round win over Greenville in the NCAA Tournament, visit Facebook.

    More