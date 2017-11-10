Discovering Central Illinois - November 9

November 9th Mount Pulaski

Mount Pulaski Courthouse State Historic Site

113 S. Washington Street

Originally named Pulaski, after the "father of the American cavalry" Casimir Pulaski, it later added mount to its name and is our next stop in our series.

We'll look back on one of the many towns among the eighth circuit, where Abraham Lincoln practiced law. Its courthouse is on the state historic site list and is one of only two original courthouses still remaining where Lincoln practiced law.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Dawn Sterling will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.