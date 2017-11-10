Discovering Central Illinois - November 10

November 10th Champaign

Orpheum Children's Science Museum

346 N Neil Street

It's one third the scale of the Royal Opera House at Versailles and considered one of the finest theaters in central Illinois, known as the Orpheum Children's Science Museum.

On Friday, discover its history from 1914 when it opened for vaudeville acts to the transformation to a museum for kids and the restoration of the theater.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Dawn Sterling will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.