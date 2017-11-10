Friday, December 1ST

7am to 6pm

904 W. South Side Drive

And

WalMart North

Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. This is the ninth year for our community toy drive to collect toys for the Macon County Toys for Tots. Through this program, the Salvation Army helps Macon County Toys for Tots distribute toys to many families at Christmas time.

Put a smile on a child’s face this year – drop off a new unwrapped toy at

WAND or WalMart North on Friday, December 1st. If you wish to write a check in

place of donating a toy, please make the check out to Macon County Toys for Tots.