Man sentenced for shooting horse during argument with ex

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man who threatened his ex-girlfriend before shooting her horse has been sentenced in Ford County.

Matthew T. Harrell, 25, plead guilty to one count of aggravated animal cruelty and aggravated assault this week. A judge sentenced him to 90 days in jail as part of a plea deal.

Harrell was also sentenced to 30 months probation and must undergo psychiatric counseling. He must also surrender his firearms.

According to police, Harrell and his ex-girlfriend were in an argument in rural Piper City. Harrell pointed a gun at the woman and then turned it on her horse. The horse was shot in the muzzle and was expected to make a full recovery.

