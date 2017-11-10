2 arrested for stabbing in Carlinville

Posted:

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Carlinville have arrested two people for a stabbing this week in Carlinville.

Police arrested Joshua Green and Brittany Steward. Both suspects have been charged with aggravated battery. Officers say after 1 a.m. Monday, a man went into Casey’s General Store (315 W. Main St.) with stab wounds on his body. First responders took him to Carlinville Area Hospital, and then to Springfield for further medical care.

Police later responded to the 700 block of South Locust St. and discovered a man and woman with blood on them. They were later identified as Green and Stewart. Officers executed a search warrant on a property in the area.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More