2 arrested for stabbing in Carlinville

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Carlinville have arrested two people for a stabbing this week in Carlinville.

Police arrested Joshua Green and Brittany Steward. Both suspects have been charged with aggravated battery. Officers say after 1 a.m. Monday, a man went into Casey’s General Store (315 W. Main St.) with stab wounds on his body. First responders took him to Carlinville Area Hospital, and then to Springfield for further medical care.

Police later responded to the 700 block of South Locust St. and discovered a man and woman with blood on them. They were later identified as Green and Stewart. Officers executed a search warrant on a property in the area.