Logan Palmer remembered at Veteran's Day assembly

ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) -Sangamon Valley students got a special message from the late Logan Palmer's father Friday.

To mark Veterans Day, the district invited Palmer’s family to speak. The family says they never realized the impact their son would have on the community.

“The majority of the state of Illinois never heard of Harristown Illinois. But after Aug. 21, not only does our whole state know about the small town of Harristown, but also our whole country knows about it. That one little boy from Niantic-Harristown Illinois has made a big splash, not only in our state but the whole country and the world,” said Logan’s father Sid Palmer.

Logan Palmer died in the USS John McCain crash. The family says they are still receiving notes from around the world.