Logan Palmer remembered at Veteran's Day assembly

Posted:

ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) -Sangamon Valley students got a special message from the late Logan Palmer's father Friday.

To mark Veterans Day, the district invited Palmer’s family to speak. The family says they never realized the impact their son would have on the community.

“The majority of the state of Illinois never heard of Harristown Illinois. But after Aug. 21, not only does our whole state know about the small town of Harristown, but also our whole country knows about it. That one little boy from Niantic-Harristown Illinois has made a big splash, not only in our state but the whole country and the world,” said Logan’s father Sid Palmer.

Logan Palmer died in the USS John McCain crash. The family says they are still receiving notes from around the world.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More