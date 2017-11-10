Orpheum prepares for 'Snow Globe'

Posted: Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - While the Orpheum Children's Science Museum is a historical landmark, it's also full of fun.

The children's museum say's they're really focused on students. The museum has several different exhibits.

These include a dinosaur dig in the courtyard and lizards and crabs in the live animal section.

While many exhibits can be targeted to a younger audience, the museum also has a volunteer program for local high schoolers.

Coming up this winter, their big event "Snow Globe" will take over the theater.

"So that's where we take our historic theater and turn it into a winter wonderland," Xander Hazel, the Events and Engagement Coordinator, says. "Honestly, I think it's enough to make the Griswalds jealous. There's so many lights, decorations, trees. We have an indoor sledding luge."

The museum says moving forward they hope to continue to engage visitors of all ages.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More