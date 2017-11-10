Local deals for vets on Veterans Day

(WAND) – If you’re a Veteran you can expect to find some deals and sales this Veterans Day.

WAND-TV has put together a list of places you can get deal:

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.



IHOP

All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Fazoli’s

November 10th through Sunday, November 12th all active, inactive and retired military personnel receive a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.



Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Saturday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.



Carlos O’Kelly’s

Veterans, Active Military & Gold Star Families, this Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, get a free Entrée.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2017.

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.



Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Circle K

November 11, 2017, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave’s

On Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

Houlihan’s

Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

Hy-Vee Free Breakfast

Hy-Vee is providing a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on Veterans Day.



Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee

On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and small coffee will be given to anyone who identifies themselves as a veteran or active military personnel (no ID required).

Logan’s Roadhouse

This Veterans Day, veterans and active duty drop on in for an American Roadhouse Meal on the house. Not valid in CA, NC, SC or Augusta, GA, locations. Veterans year round receive a 10% discount to guests who present a military or veterans’ ID.



Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s will honor our military on Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty service members a free $9.99er entree at any location on November 11th. Additionally, O’Charley’s offers a 10 percent military discount all year long.

Olive Garden Free Meal

On Veterans Day, Olive Garden restaurants will offer a free entrée from a special menu to active-duty military and veterans. The special menu features six of Olive Garden’s most popular items. Entrées are served with unlimited soup, salad and garlic bread sticks.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Ponderosa Steakhouses

From 4pm-close on Veterans Day, all former and current military service men and women enjoy a free buffet (beverage not included) from participating Ponderosa locations. Contact your local Ponderosa for more details.



Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.



Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

Shoney’s Offers Free All You Care to Eat Breakfast

Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on Veterans Day from 6am – 11 am.



Starbucks

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee. In addition, now through November 11, for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card or eGift purchased, Starbucks will contribute $5 to help support programs assisting service members, military spouses and veterans.

Texas Roadhouse

On Saturday November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.



TGI Fridays Free Lunch

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.



Golden Corral

On Monday, November 13th, 2017 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Old Country Buffet

Mon., Nov. 13, veterans may eat for free. Offers valid at participating restaurants.

Ryan’s

Mon., Nov. 13, veterans may eat for free. Offers valid at participating restaurants.

For more deals click here.