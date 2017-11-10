APL offering free adoptions for vets

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Veterans are being offered free pet adoptions on Veteran's Day.

The Animal Protective League is taking part in Pets for Vets in connection with Comptroller Susana Mendoza's program Comptroller's Critters. Adoption fees will be waived for all Veteran's on Saturday November 11.

"We are having adoption fees waived fees waived for veterans so how to do that is you can come to the shelter or the event we are having and show your military ID or discharge papers and that will get your fee waived. But we are really glad to be apart of that just because we feel veterans have done a lot for our country its just a great way to give back to the community" said Andrew Smith, Event Coordinator and Office Manager for the Animal Protective League.

Animals are available for adoption at their location at 1001 Taintor Road from 12-5 pm or at their mobile adoption center at Petsmart from 11-4 pm.

APL currently has around 100 cats and 20-25 dogs hoping to find their forever homes.

This event is made possible by some great sponsors Fifth Third Bank, Ariel Investments, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, Blue Dog Bakery, Bourbon on Division, Choose Chicago, SP+, State Farm, Testa Produce Inc, The John Buck Company Foundation, and Tradition Gastro Pub and Bar.