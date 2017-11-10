Decatur luncheon honors veterans

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Rotary Club #180 honored veterans with a luncheon at the Decatur Club Friday.

The luncheon included music, the Macon County Honor Guard, cards from school children and a table in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Among those attending the luncheon was Irwin Soliday, an Army veteran who was serving in California on the day of the Pearl Harbor attack.

“What they did with those in camp was to bring them all together, issue them a rifle and two shells, and march them out on the mountaintops around the camp,” Soliday remembered. “I spent the balance of the day and a good share of the evening up on a mountaintop looking out at the ocean, not knowing what the Japs were going to do.”

Later, Soliday fought the Japanese in New Guinea for up to ten months before being evacuated because of disease, he said.