Arcola students honor veterans

ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND)- Students honored veterans with a special lunch and program at Arcola High School Friday.

The program included music and a recognition of individual veterans. Students also recorded a video greeting to be sent to cable network HLN as part of host Robin Meade’s “Salute to Troops” feature.

“We don’t usually take today off, because we want to show that we’re not just going to go home and sleep all day, we’re actually taking the time to honor our veterans,” said junior Alex Kauffman. “We just hope they know we’re thinking about them and we appreciate their service.”

Students said they have been preparing for the day’s events for months.