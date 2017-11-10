State trooper injured in squad car crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Vermilion County crash involving a squad car left a trooper injured.

Illinois State Police say the crash was between an ISP squad car and a 2005 Ford Escape near the intersection of U.S. Route 150 and Batestown Road. That location is in the Danville area. It happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the male trooper had to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. The SUV driver, a 34-year-old woman, is in critical condition. Route 150 is now open again in the area near Henning Road in Vermilion County.

