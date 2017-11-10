Family records, documents available in archives

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – People can take a look at their family history in an Urbana library display.

The Urbana Free Library began collecting primary and secondary source material in 1956 as it put together the Champaign County Historical Archives. The items on display include everything from photographs to diaries and manuscript papers.

Archive information dates as far back as the 1830s.

The Champaign County Historical Archives put together an exhibit of photographs from the early 1900s in 2016. Before the display came down at the end of the year, the public was able to come out and look at photos stored in glass plate negatives. Everett C. Block found those photos in the attic of Sidney, Ill. farmhouse attic in the 1940s. The Urbana Free Library ended up with the photos after a 2014 donation.

The Urbana Free Library posts photos on the web sharing service Flickr. Click here for an up-close look at them.

Library leadership says the public should come out and see the historical items available in the archives. More information can be found at this link.

People can visit the Champaign County Historical Archives during the following hours: