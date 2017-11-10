Nearly 4,000 Macon County families receiving food

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project is underway.

Organizers are starting to put the last touches on everything. Julia Livingston, the organizer, grew up in Decatur and looks out for not only her family, but also Macon County families.

Livingston says food insecurity is something that speaks to her heart. She explained that she doesn't think anyone should go without food, especially children.

The Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project was started 20 years ago by Terry and Judy Mason. They heard of 7 families in their church that needed food for Thanksgiving. Fast forward to 2017, and the project feeds thousands of Macon County families.

The organization creates many volunteering opportunities.