Marine Corps birthday draws Decatur crowd

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur group honored a military anniversary Friday night.

Veterans gathered at Woody’s Bar in Decatur to support the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. This event put a focus on the family that makes up the Marines.

“The brotherhood of the Marine Corps is what it is. We’re a brotherhood,” said veteran Ron Coventry. “It never ends. I think that’s what makes us different (from) any other armed service branch.”

The Marine Corps has been around longer than the United States itself. It began on Nov. 10, 1775, as part of a resolution created by the continental congress at the time. It has been a Marine tradition since 1921 for active duty Marines to hear a birthday message from commanding officers on the birthday of the Marine Corps.

Veterans took part in a tradition of cake-cutting and watched a video message presented by Marine Corps leaders during the celebration.