Illinois steamrolls Southern in Underwood's debut

Posted:
Illinois coach Brad Underwood brought a 109-27 career record into Friday night's season opener against Southern University. Illinois coach Brad Underwood brought a 109-27 career record into Friday night's season opener against Southern University.

Click the video above for highlights and postgame reactions from Illinois head coach Brad Underwood after his team's 102-55 win over Southern University in the season opener on Friday night at the State Farm Center.

Storylines
+ Graduate transfer Mark Alstork (Wright State) and junior Aaron Jordan lead the Illini with 17 points apiece
+ Redshirt junior Leron Black and redshirt sophomore Kipper Nichols each post 14 points
+ Illinois shoots 50.8 percent from the floor (19 percent from 3-point range) and hits 34 of 37 free throws (91.9 percent) as a team

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More