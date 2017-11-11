Illinois steamrolls Southern in Underwood's debut

Click the video above for highlights and postgame reactions from Illinois head coach Brad Underwood after his team's 102-55 win over Southern University in the season opener on Friday night at the State Farm Center.



Storylines

+ Graduate transfer Mark Alstork (Wright State) and junior Aaron Jordan lead the Illini with 17 points apiece

+ Redshirt junior Leron Black and redshirt sophomore Kipper Nichols each post 14 points

+ Illinois shoots 50.8 percent from the floor (19 percent from 3-point range) and hits 34 of 37 free throws (91.9 percent) as a team