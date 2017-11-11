I-TEAM: Corruption probe leads to Shelby County Arrest

Posted:

Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – A corruption investigation in Shelby County has led to the arrest of a local government official.

Nancy Finley, 51,  is facing a felony charge for the theft of over $100,000.  Finley is listed as the Treasurer for the Village of Tower Hill.  The exact details of the theft are not immediately available.

Official charges were filed in Shelby County Circuit Court in Shelbyville.  No plea has been entered and bail is listed at $50,000.  The charge is considered a serious Class-X felony under Illinois law.

