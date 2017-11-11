Heroes Helping Heroes Foundation honors veterans

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Saturday afternoon, the non-profit Heroes Helping Heroes Foundation held its inaugural Veterans Day Run/Walk.

Around 40 participants from all ages gathered in Fairview Park for the event. Some even did the full 5K with a weighted backpack to endure some of what a soldier would. An 80-year-old woman passed the finish line first. All of the money raised, around $800, goes back to the foundation to help Decatur veterans. Some of the money will go toward buying Christmas gifts for those who have served.

After participants crossed the finish line, they headed to the main pavilion in the park to write a name of a veteran or a message to a veteran on a sky lantern and released it.