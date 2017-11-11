Governor Rauner visits Decatur veterans

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner traveled through Springfield and Decatur Saturday to visit Veterans and thank them for their service.

He stopped at VFW Post 99 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Dozens of Veterans were gathered to honor Fred "Skip" Perryman, a Veteran who died in March 2017. While celebrating Perryman's life, Governor Rauner visited, took pictures, and thanked all who served for their service and sacrifices.

Other stops on his busy schedule included a Veterans breakfast in Springfield and a World War I Commemoration.