Empowering women at Power in Pumps Conference

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The inaugural Power in Pumps Conference happened Saturday at the Decatur Club and gave women a chance to be impacted and empowered.

Mia Tyus organized the event and says it is definitely something that will become annual. She said she received great feedback and support.

Around 70 women gathered and attended sessions like Boot the Old Brand, Flip-Flop Your Finances, and Success Strategies in Stilettos. Speakers in the sessions told life stories and gave advice on how to be the best 'you.'

Tyus says, "Women are so many things to so many different people, and we never really have time to stop and be in the moment for ourselves. So I thought this was a good opportunity for them to come together and invest in themselves."