Letter to veterans at the Old State Capitol

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- While many attended parades and various other veteran’s day events, others were writing letters.

The Illinois Soldiers Aid Society were at the Old State Capitol Saturday, encouraging citizens to write letters to veteran. Along with being able to write a letter that would be sent to a veteran, there were civil war era letters on display for people to read. Organizers hope the letters will help brighten the day of veterans and soldiers overseas.

“These letters are to honor those who went overseas, and gave up a part of their life. We wouldn’t have the freedoms we do without veterans,” says Peggy Bartling a volunteer with the Illinois Soldiers Aid Society.

This is the first year the event was held, and is something Peggy says she has always wanted to do. The letters will be sent to veterans who have returned how home, as well as those that are still deployed. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More