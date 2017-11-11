Letter to veterans at the Old State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- While many attended parades and various other veteran’s day events, others were writing letters.

The Illinois Soldiers Aid Society were at the Old State Capitol Saturday, encouraging citizens to write letters to veteran. Along with being able to write a letter that would be sent to a veteran, there were civil war era letters on display for people to read. Organizers hope the letters will help brighten the day of veterans and soldiers overseas.

“These letters are to honor those who went overseas, and gave up a part of their life. We wouldn’t have the freedoms we do without veterans,” says Peggy Bartling a volunteer with the Illinois Soldiers Aid Society.

This is the first year the event was held, and is something Peggy says she has always wanted to do. The letters will be sent to veterans who have returned how home, as well as those that are still deployed.