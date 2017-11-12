Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Playoff Quarterfinals

Posted:
Deondre Gregory (right) and Maroa-Forsyth celebrate a come-from-behind 20-16 win over previously unbeaten West Hancock on Saturday in Hamilton. Deondre Gregory (right) and Maroa-Forsyth celebrate a come-from-behind 20-16 win over previously unbeaten West Hancock on Saturday in Hamilton.

Welcome to a special edition of the "Saturday Frenzy"! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs!

Click through the two videos in the player above for highlights from Classes 1A - 6A! For a full scoreboard around the state, visit the IHSA website.

Video 1: Classes 2A and 1A

(2A) (6) Shelbyville 51, (2) Westville 44
(2A) (4) Maroa-Forsyth 20, (1) West Hancock 16
(1A) (1) Tuscola 48, (4) Carrollton 20
(1A) (6) Athens 34, (2) Red Hill 14

Video 2: Classes 3A, 4A and 6A

Cold open: Chad Dare, Danville Commercial-News
(3A) (16) Pleasant Plains 20, (5) Carlinville 14 (OT)
(3A) (3) Byron 13, (2) Williamsville 0
(4A) (1) Rochester 56, (4) Herrin 14
(6A) (2) Nazareth Academy 20, (6) Sacred Heart-Griffin 17

