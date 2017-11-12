Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Playoff QuarterfinalsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
I-TEAM: Corruption probe leads to Shelby County Arrest
Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – A corruption investigation in Shelby County has led to the arrest of a local government official.
-
Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Playoff Quarterfinals
Welcome to a special edition of the "Saturday Frenzy"! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs!
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
State trooper injured in squad car crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Vermilion County crash involving a squad car left a trooper injured.
-
Police: Driver fell asleep at wheel, crashed
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed in Champaign County.
-
Man sentenced for shooting horse during argument with ex
A man who threatened his ex-girlfriend before shooting her horse has been sentenced in Ford County.
-
Elementary school shutdown possible in district
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois school district says it may end up closing one of its schools.
-
Shelby Co. woman wins million dollar scratch off
A Shelby County Woman is a million dollars richer today.
-
Nearly 4,000 Macon County families receiving food
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project is underway.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-