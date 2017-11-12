St. Thomas More takes 2A title, WSS runner-up in 1A

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg reached State for the second year in a row under head coach Ronda Schlechte. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg reached State for the second year in a row under head coach Ronda Schlechte.

Click the video above for highlights from Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg's 1A state championship match against 40-1 Payson Seymour, plus a celebration of St. Thomas More's 2A title. In the 2A third place game, Newton fended off a talented Quincy Notre Dame squad in a three-game win. For complete statewide scores from Redbird Arena, visit the IHSA website.

