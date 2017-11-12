Adopt a snowflake

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Webster-Cantrell Hall is working to make each of their 26 boy's Christmas something special.

Adopt a Snowflake is a program for the community to get involved and help make the holidays special for everyone. 

Holly Newbon, Director of Development says, "Christmas unfortunately is always a difficult time for children, but the community does a phenomenal job of stepping up and taking the opportunity to what we call adopt a snowflake. We see every child as unique and different just like a snowflake."

If you want to get presents for one of the young men at Webster-Cantrell Hall, contact Holly Newbon by Friday, December 8 at (217) 423-6961 ext. 2138 or by email at hnewbon@webstercantrell.org. Gifts need to be dropped off by Tuesday, December 19.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More