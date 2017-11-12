DUI charges filed against motorist in crash on U.S. 150 near Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police Traffic are investigating a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 at Batestown Road. The preliminary crash information shows Erika Langford of Westville Illinois was southbound on Batestown Road, and a State Trooper was westbound on U.S. Route 150. Langford failed to stop at a stop sign, pulling out into the path of the state trooper. The officer swerved to the left, attempting to avoid Langford, but was unable to stop in time, striking the driver’s side door with the front of his vehicle. Langford was transported by helicopter to local hospital and is in critical condition. The trooper has been treated and released from the local hospital. U.S. Route 150 was closed for over five hours for the crash reconstruction.

Langford has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operation of Motor Vehicle with No Insurance, Disobeyed Traffic Control Device, and Possession of Open Alcohol by a Driver.