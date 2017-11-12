Moweaqua Ambulance on track to close

Moweaqua Ambulance on track to closePosted:
Two dead after semi crash
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The DeWitt County Sheriff's Department, the County Coroner, and the Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead.
I-TEAM: Corruption probe leads to Shelby County Arrest
Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – A corruption investigation in Shelby County has led to the arrest of a local government official.
Saturday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Playoff Quarterfinals
Welcome to a special edition of the "Saturday Frenzy"! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman bring you the quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs!
DUI charges filed against motorist in crash on U.S. 150 near Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police Traffic are investigating a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 at Batestown Road. The preliminary crash information shows Erika Langford of Westville Illinois was southbound on Batestown Road, and a State Trooper was westbound on U.S. Route 150. Langford failed to stop at a stop sign, pulling out into the path of the State Trooper. The officer swerved to the left, attempting to avoid Langford, but was unable to stop in time, striking ...
Police: Driver fell asleep at wheel, crashed
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed in Champaign County.
Webster Cantrell Hall gets facelift
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Jackson Ford Decatur has decided to give a deserving organization a little help with interior design.
State trooper injured in squad car crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Vermilion County crash involving a squad car left a trooper injured.
Governor Rauner visits Decatur veterans
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner traveled through Springfield and Decatur Saturday to visit Veterans and thank them for their service.
Man sentenced for shooting horse during argument with ex
A man who threatened his ex-girlfriend before shooting her horse has been sentenced in Ford County.
