FBI conducting search in Decatur

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The FBI and Decatur police will be searching an area of Lake Decatur to recover evidence in a recent case. 

Officials will search Ivy Hill Park and they plan for the investigation to go on though the week. Police say Ivy Hill Park will closed to the public. Police ask for the public's patience while they continue the investigation. 

Police wouldn't release any additional information about the case. 

According to a previous report on WAND-TV  Decatur police were at Lake Decatur on Sept 14, searching for evidence in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt

 Hubbartt was found dead inside a vacant home in the 1200 block of East Condit Street on Aug. 27.

