School officials take action on concerning social media post

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Administrators at Centennial High School say they believe they averted a concerning situation after they took action on a social media post.

According to administrators, the school was made aware on Monday morning that a student posted to social media a concerning message on Sunday. Champaign police was notified and additional staff and police were made available at the beginning of the school day.

School officials believe the situation has been averted and police are actively investigating and addressing any issues by the person(s) in question.

The school was not placed on a hard lockdown however extra safety measures have been taken to make sure students are safe.

The school said in a statement "the safety of our students is our top priority. We will continue to work with the authorities to ensure a safe learning environment for our students, teachers, and staff."