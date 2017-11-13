2 dead in Cumberland County crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead after a crash in Cumberland County, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said on Sunday just after 1 p.m. a Chevy S10 was driving on Illinois Route 130 near Greenup when the driver lost control and veered into the opposite lane. The S10 hit a Chevy Silverado and both cars came to a stop in a ditch.

The driver and passenger of the S10, Jessica L Shutts of Greenup and Anthony J. Scheiner, died at the scene. Police say the driver of the Silverrado went to Sara Busch Hospital for treatment and released.