Discovering Central Illinois - November 13

November 13th Shelbyville

Lake Shelbyville

Isaac Shelby was a revolutionary war hero and the town of Shelbyville was named in his honor.

On Monday, we'll see why the American Society of Agricultural and Biological engineers designated the city one of the only 47 Historic Landmarks in the Country. We will also look at it's biggest attraction these days, Lake Shelbyville and the Dam.

WAND Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, WAND Anchors Sean Streaty and Dawn Sterling will be broadcasting live at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.