Police respond to Eisenhower High School

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department officers were called to Eisenhower High School for a possible weapon at the school on Monday.

According to the Decatur Public Schools, police received a call that a student had a weapon.

DPD responded to the school and located the student and the student who made the call. They determined there was no threat to the school.

The school said they followed district protocols to unsure the student's safety until an all clear was given by the police.

It's not clear if any charges against the students will be filed.