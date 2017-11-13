Police respond to Eisenhower High School

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department officers were called to Eisenhower High School for a possible weapon at the school on Monday. 

According to the Decatur Public Schools, police received a call that a student had a weapon. 

DPD responded to the school and located the student and the student who made the call. They determined there was no threat to the school. 

The school said they followed district protocols to unsure the student's safety until an all clear was given by the police. 

It's not clear if any charges against the students will be filed. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More