Meridian students collect canned goods, cash

Posted:

MACON, Ill. (WAND)- Meridian Middle Schoolers hauled boxes of canned goods and cash to the Blue Mound food pantry Monday.

Students said they had collected at least $1,000 and at least 1,000 cans of food last week as part of the annual Meridian Honors Society food drive.

It was really cool to see so many people bring in so many cans, because it's just nice to help people,” said student Madison Sapp.

I think it's amazing that all these families that our Blue Mound food pantry serves are going to have Thanksgiving meals,” said student Cole Rappe.

